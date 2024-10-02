New women's walking group in East Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you are looking for ways to build your community, stay moving and enjoy your local area, Sole Mates (East Sussex) Walking group, run by Wayfinder woman charity, would love to welcome you into their Monday walking group.

Beginning on Monday 21 October from 10 to 11am ending at a café for those who want to continue their chats, Sole Mates will run weekly 5k walks with a rotation of locations throughout the month.

Their aim is to provide a supportive space for women of all ages and backgrounds, whilst enjoying the great East Sussex outdoors. Walks will take place in Eastbourne, Seaford, Bishopstone and Newhaven and will be facilitated by Walk Leader Anna Tait and Community Ambassador for Wayfinder, Amy Hebben.

Amy says, “Anna and I are really looking forward to meeting and enjoying the company of local women. We welcome everyone including those with young children (some walks are buggy accessible too) and any woman from working age onwards wanting to come and have a chat and make friends. We are hoping these get togethers will be inter-generational.”

Walk Leader Anna Tait and Community Ambassador for Wayfinder, Amy Hebben

Wayfinder Womans latest survey ‘What Women Need’ indicates so far, that looking after their physical and mental health and wellbeing is one of local women's main goals for the coming year. Nearly half of all those surveyed answered that forums that allowed them to address these needs were a priority. Wayfinder Woman is run by women for women, aiming to support them in their work and wellbeing goals. Workshops and courses as well as events and groups like the above are all ways of addressing various identified needs in our local community. Visit Wayfinder Woman website for the free walking group booking link and upcoming courses and workshops.

If you are a woman of working age, living in East Sussex and would like to have your say in the Wayfinder ‘What Women Need’ survey visit https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/Whatwomenneed/.