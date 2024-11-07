New Year, new beats in West Sussex

Do you know a young person keen to become the next Taylor Swift or Bruno Mars? Maybe they’re an aspiring songwriter or rapper? Whatever music style they’re into, they’ll want to come to one of the West Sussex Music holiday activity music sessions.

On Thursday 2 and Friday 3 January 2025, West Sussex Music is offering three differently themed activities in three different places, all catering for young people and offering them the opportunity to explore their passions.

Open to 8 – 16 yr olds, all skill levels are welcome, and equipment is provided. Free places for those receiving free school meals.

Rap & Lyric Writing workshops, The Phoenix Centre at The Regis School, Bognor Regis, 10.30am – 3 pm. Come for one or both days.

These workshops are a wonderful opportunity to be active during school holidays and make music with others. Learn creative writing, rhyming and rhythm; record a song as part of a group; collaborate in singing and songwriting and perform to peers.

DJ & Music Production workshops, Crawley (location TBC), 10.30am-3pm. Come for one or both days. There’s so much to learn in this workshop including the fundamentals of music through DJing; music production and composition; use of decks and live performance technology; how to compose music to video; the use of tempo, pitch, texture, and rhythm, and learn to create beats and compose songs.

Rock and Pop Band workshops, Littlehampton, The Angmering School, 10.30 am-2.30pm. If you have a passion for playing guitar, bass, drums, keyboard/piano or singing then this workshop is for you. Designed for students that have already started learning the basics in lessons and now want to build a band.

It is advisable to attend both days as each day will build on band skills, learning songs and performing at the end.

Amps, speakers, mics and keyboards are all provided, but please bring your guitar/bass and instrument lead to plug in. During the workshops there’ll be plenty to learn including how to play as part of a band; developing instrumental skills; learn new songs and new chords, progressions and riffs.

All participants will receive a Digital Badge after completing the workshops. Digital badges are innovative, visual representations of skills, achievements, or certifications earned online. They serve as a modern credentialing tool, allowing individuals to showcase their accomplishments across platforms, enhancing credibility and engagement.

To book, go to https://www.westsussexmusic.co.uk/holidayactivities/