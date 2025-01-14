New year, new beginnings in Eastbourne

I enjoyed a nice sunny walk around the lake in Hampden Park, Eastbourne, where I saw the adult swans carrying out their head-dipping courtship dance and then mating followed by neck curving to make a heart shape.

A few minutes later the male swan decided to chase last year’s six cygnets – now eight months old – trying to make them fly off and seek new areas.

They managed to flap across the lake but do not seem yet to be able to get enough lift to leave.

They receive so much food all the time from visitors that they may be too fat! Eventually they will go.

