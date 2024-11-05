New youth club in Hailsham for young people with special educational needs

A new youth club will open its doors this month, which will engage young people with special educational needs in Hailsham and the surrounding area.

'On-Track Hailsham', organised by Hailsham Youth Service, will offer inclusive sessions tailored for individuals with special educational needs, promoting fun and community engagement.

The new sessions take place on the lower floor of the Station Youth Centre in Western Road ('The Underground') from 5pm-7pm on Wednesdays, with two introductory/taster sessions taking place on Wednesday 6th and Wednesday 13th November.

The new club will provide a safe space for 10-25-year-olds with special educational needs to drop in to make new friends with their friends, take part in inclusive activities and access support. Activities at the club are designed to be fun, engaging and educational, to begin to teach the young people important social and independence skills as they move towards young adulthood.

Support at the club will be provided on a minimum 1:4 ratio, and activities are designed for young people with mild to moderate learning difficulties.

Sessions are free, but parents/guardians/carers will be required to book a place for young people for each session through Eventbrite.

"Hailsham Youth Service invites young people with special educational needs to 'hop on the fun' at our new and inclusive sessions, where we're laying the tracks for connection and creativity," said Youth Service Manager, Andy Joyes.

"These sessions are designed to help young people with special educational needs navigate their journey with confidence, engage in interactive activities and improve their teamwork skills at the same time."

The announcement of the opening of the new 'On Track Hailsham' sessions is just part of an exciting new chapter for Hailsham Youth Service this year, following the recent purchase of new premises by the Town Council and relocation of the youth service's operational centre to The Station in Western Road.

Hailsham Youth Service, which this year celebrates 25 years of operation in Hailsham and Hellingly, has had an impact on the lives of thousands of young people and grown from one operational base at 1 Market Square into an expanded service which operates throughout the local community.

The Service, which is funded and managed by the Town Council, provides activities, support services and opportunities for young people in the local area and operates the Hellingly Youth Hub and Monday Youth Hub sessions on weekdays, in addition to organising free and low-cost activities at various locations as part of the 'Friday Night Project'.

Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook commented: "Within growing communities, provision also needs to be made for young people with learning difficulties and special educational needs, we're optimistic that we can now go even further in terms of meeting the needs of young people through facilitated activities and support.

"In short, the new On Track Hailsham sessions will be a great addition to Hailsham Youth Service's offering."