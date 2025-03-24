New youth clubs already engaging young people in Hailsham

Two new youth clubs, organised by Hailsham Youth Service and launched in February, are already being well-attended and engaging young people in Hailsham and the surrounding area.

'The Lounge', which recently opened its doors at The Station Youth Centre in Western Road, takes place on Mondays from 3.15pm to 5.15pm, providing afternoons of laughter, friendly competition and community-building. Sessions are designed to bring young people together in a positive and engaging environment.

Open to young people (school years 6-12), attendees can enjoy a variety of gaming activities, from classic board games to team challenges, ensuring there's something for everyone. Whether they're a fan of strategy games, card games or interactive group activities, there are ample options to suit all interests.

In addition to games, snacks and refreshments are available to keep energy levels up during each session. The sessions are free to attend, with no need for registration.

The Lounge sessions at the Station Youth Centre

Also established in February, 'Fusion' sessions, which take place at the Station Youth Centre on Mondays from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, encompass new music, art, drama and film evenings, as well as jam sessions to let young musicians improvise and even incorporate different genres (e.g. classical, rock, hip hop, folk).

The sessions, open to young people from school years 6-12, will also feature multimedia and digital arts filming opportunities, interactive drama and dance performances.

Again, snacks and refreshments are provided, and Fusion sessions are free to enter with no registration required.

"The Service's various activity sessions are organised to give young people new opportunities to achieve, and to reduce boredom," said Deputy Youth Service Manager, Joel Cottingham. "Young people are guaranteed to enjoy the variety of activities on offer, all of which they can all get involved in."

Fusion sessions at The Station Youth Centre

"At the new Fusion sessions, the Station Youth Centre offers a space for young people to hang out, share fun and engaging cultural experiences and is a fantastic opportunity for them to enjoy evenings of music, cinema, art and community spirit. We're delighted to see young people already taking advantage of the new sessions and getting involved. But there's room for more and we encourage young people to pop along and see what's on offer at Fusion!"

"The same goes for the new The Lounge sessions. Games are a great way to encourage teamwork, build friendships, and just have some fun outside of school. It's an opportunity for young people to unwind and enjoy each other's company, while developing social and problem-solving skills at the same time."

"We're pleased to see that The Lounge is already well attended, giving young people the chance to connect with their peers in a fun and relaxed setting."

Hailsham Youth Service, which celebrated 25 years of operation in Hailsham and surrounding areas in February, has had an impact on the lives of thousands of young people and grown from one operational base at 1 Market Square into an expanded service which operates throughout the local community.

The Service, which is funded and managed by the Town Council, provides activities, support services and opportunities for young people in the local area and operates the Hellingly Youth Hub, Monday Youth Hub, Network @The Underground and On Track Hailsham sessions on weekdays, in addition to organising free and low-cost activities at various locations as part of the 'Friday Night Project'."

Parents and guardians are encouraged to spread the word and ensure their children take part in the Service's activities. For more details about the clubs operating at The Station Youth Centre and offerings at other venues, please call 01323 841702 or email [email protected].