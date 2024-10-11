Newhaven attraction gifts entry to special guests from local charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Some very special guests from a local charity supporting families whose children are living with long-term or life-limiting conditions were welcomed at Paradise Park in Newhaven.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family-run attraction worked with Forward Facing charity to gift entry to a range of families, many with children facing complex disabilities, terminal illness or bereavement.

Paradise Park is part of Tates of Sussex and opened in 1989. It has grown to become a hugely popular family destination with its mix of play areas, extensive garden and plant houses plus the Planet Earth exhibition and Sussex Heritage Trail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have worked with Forward Facing for a while”, said Tates’ director Sarah Mead. “It was lovely to see the children enjoying themselves at both the indoor and outdoor visits around the park. The charity does amazing work and it is a pleasure to be able to support them in this practical way.”

The charity sent its appreciation to Tates of Sussex and said it was “a brilliant day out”.