Newhaven attraction gifts entry to special guests from local charity
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The family-run attraction worked with Forward Facing charity to gift entry to a range of families, many with children facing complex disabilities, terminal illness or bereavement.
Paradise Park is part of Tates of Sussex and opened in 1989. It has grown to become a hugely popular family destination with its mix of play areas, extensive garden and plant houses plus the Planet Earth exhibition and Sussex Heritage Trail.
“We have worked with Forward Facing for a while”, said Tates’ director Sarah Mead. “It was lovely to see the children enjoying themselves at both the indoor and outdoor visits around the park. The charity does amazing work and it is a pleasure to be able to support them in this practical way.”
The charity sent its appreciation to Tates of Sussex and said it was “a brilliant day out”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.