Newhaven Enterprise Zone donates nearly £9,000 to good causes in town

A film school which provides courses for neurodiverse and socioeconomically disadvantaged filmmakers and a summer academy for young people are the latest recipients of funding from Newhaven Enterprise Zone’s Community Fund.

Film Sussex has received £5,000 towards its "You're a Filmmaker: Get Making!" program for Newhaven residents to produce and screen three short films which will be showcased at The Sidings in Newhaven and the Depot Cinema in Lewes in autumn 2024.

Seahaven Force Community Club has received £3,488 which it will use to develop a free academy-style summer project for 24 young people aged 16-24 in Newhaven and Peacehaven.

Newhaven Enterprise Zone (NEZ) is also appealing for community groups in the town to apply for funding, where £32,000 is still available to donate over the course of 2024 – the next deadline to apply is 6 September.

If groups need more time, they can also apply for the next round of funding by Friday 10 January 2025.

So far this year NEZ has donated a grand total of £34,000 to community groups in Newhaven to support them.

Community groups and charities are also urged to attend a Community Fund Showcase event at the Hillcrest Centre in Newhaven on Thursday 19 September from 11am to 2pm which will explain the process of securing funding.

Corinne Day, programme director at Newhaven Enterprise Zone said: “We’re so pleased to be able to support Film Sussex and Seahaven Force Community Club in their efforts to support our local community and we can’t wait to hear about how their projects develop.

“We would encourage other groups to apply for funding from the Community Fund to enable us to enhance the lives of residents.

“The fund is here to support charities and not-for-profit organisations which benefit the Newhaven area. We would particularly love to hear from groups which encourage a sense of place and build on our thriving community.

“Groups which encourage community participation, address inequality, raise aspirations and develop opportunities for people in Newhaven to be more actively engaged are also top of our list of priorities.”

Film Sussex will use the money to provide resources and training for neurodiverse and socioeconomically disadvantaged residents of Newhaven, enhancing their skills and employability in the film industry.

The program will offer 16 participants hands-on experience in all aspects of film production, including scriptwriting, pitching, shooting and post-production.

Craig Ennis, director of learning at Film Sussex, said: "This grant from the Newhaven Enterprise Zone is pivotal in enabling us to provide top-tier equipment and professional guidance to our participants."

Seahaven Force Community Club will use the funding to support free summer camps for dozens of primary school children from the community, including activities, social skills and healthy eating, designed to build self-confidence and improve wellbeing.

The summer camps are part of Force Basketball Club which operates around Lewes, Seaford, Newhaven and Peacehaven and was founded eight years ago.

Miguel Tello Seahaven Force Community Club founder said: “We are extremely thankful to organisations such as the Newhaven Enterprise Zone which are ready to donate and to support their communities.

“We are very excited about this new opportunity. Our goal is to make a meaningful positive impact in young people's lives and we are now offered a rare opportunity to make it happen. Thank you!”

Groups are invited to apply for grants of up to £5,000 via the Sussex Community Foundation, which manages the fund on behalf of the Newhaven Enterprise Zone.

Applicants should include those which create opportunities for training, education, employment and enterprise, improve life skills, employability and develop aspirations.

Newhaven Enterprise Zone is also keen to hear from groups which improve the local environment and shared public space, enhance shared community assets and resources, encourage the use of sustainable transport and promote and deliver initiatives for improved quality of life, including health and wellbeing.

For more information, please visit: https://sussexcommunityfoundation.org/grants/how-to-apply/main-grants/newhaven-ez-fund/

To sign up for the Community Fund Showcase visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/newhaven-enterprise-zone-community-fund-workshop-tickets-996022759887