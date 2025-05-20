Newhaven Enterprise Zone supports groups with £7k funding boost

A much-loved community centre in need of refurbishment and the organisers of an affordable family fête have received funding from Newhaven Enterprise Zone’s Community Fund.

The Hillcrest Community Partnership has benefited from £5,880 which will go towards a £15,000 project to redecorate five of the rooms at the Hillcrest Centre, which provides an important hub for local people.

The James Daniel Memorial Fund has received £1,490 to support the annual Denton Community Challenge which will help keep costs low for children as they try out an array of sporting activities.

Sussex Community Foundation, which manages the fund on behalf of Newhaven Enterprise Zone, said the next opportunity for Newhaven groups to apply will be in autumn 2025, when £18,870 will be available.

Denton Community Challenge

Groups should check the Sussex Community Foundation website for updates and application details.

Corinne Day, programme director at Newhaven Enterprise Zone said: “We’re so pleased to be able to support the Denton Community Challenge again this year which gives local residents so much joy and to provide a helping hand to the Hillcrest Centre, which is a focal point for our community.

“We’re looking forward to hearing about the success of the Challenge which promises to be even bigger and better than last year and watching the renovations unfold at the Hillcrest. We urge other community groups to get in touch for the next round of funding so we can help them too.”

Work at the Hillcrest Community Centre will include refurbishing two of the rooms which are in need of decoration, new flooring, new chairs and tables and blinds.

Centre manager Sam Tripp said: "We are thrilled to receive this grant funding, which will enable us to carry out much-needed renovations at our cherished community centre.

“Our historical building is a welcoming space for dozens of community groups, charities and countless individuals. The improvements will ensure that it continues to serve and support our community for many years to come."

Denton Community Challenge will use the money to subsidise some of the larger attractions, such as the climbing wall and bungee trampolines, making them more accessible and affordable for families.

Funding will also go towards the costs of running the event including venue hire, equipment, insurance and licence costs, when it takes place at the Avis Road Recreation Ground in Denton on Saturday, June 7, from 1pm to 4pm.

The annual event, which started in 2012, gives children the chance to complete a series of sporting challenges throughout the day, then hand in their card for a free burger at the BBQ, a rosette and certificate.

It also features food and craft stools from local businesses and an arena with scheduled performances, dancing, a dog show and this year there will be a classic car show.

Francesca Lowton, volunteer and committee member at Denton Community Challenge, said: "We’re so grateful for this funding – it makes a real difference to our community event.

“The goal is to host an event that is entertaining for the community but also promotes all the wonderful sporting opportunities there are locally, to help get children into new clubs and sporting activities.”

The fund invites applications from groups based in Newhaven that support training, education, employment and enterprise, help improve life skills, employability and aspirations and promote health and wellbeing.

Applications are also welcomed from groups which improve the local environment and shared public spaces, make better use of community assets, or encourage sustainable transport are also encouraged to apply when the fund reopens.

For more information, please visit: https://sussexcommunityfoundation.org/newhaven-ez-fund/