Newhaven family attraction invests in traditional play equipment for added fun

Investment in traditional family amusements has been made by a popular Newhaven attraction.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Family-run Paradise Park has both extensive indoor and outdoor play area for children of all ages.

“We have invested over £150,000 on improvements over the past 12 months, so now is a great time to visit with the family and enjoy the facilities”, says Managing Director, Jonathan Tate. “With more engaging activities being added alongside our educational exhibits and peaceful garden walks, Paradise Park Museum and Gardens continues to be a favourite destination for visitors of all ages.”

The Avis Road site has chosen to add a variety of traditional amusements designed for children and families to enjoy together.

Driving fun on Legends of Spark installed at Paradise Park

The newly updated play area celebrates the joy of classic play, encouraging interactive fun where everyone can join in.

With timeless games such as air hockey, basketball, driving simulators, and splashy water games, the play zone promises endless entertainment for younger visitors and a healthy dose of nostalgia for adults.

Set in approximately five acres of scenic surroundings, Paradise Park aims to offer something for everyone.

“Whether you’re exploring the fascinating Museum—which traces the incredible history of Planet Earth through captivating displays of dinosaurs and fossils—or simply soaking up the beauty of the gardens in full spring bloom, the attraction makes for a memorable day out”, adds Jonathan.

More fun than ever at Paradise Park with new attractions to enjoy

“Families can make the most of their visit with the added bonus of the adjoining garden centre, where you’ll find an impressive selection of plants grown on our own nurseries. From seasonal blooms to gardening essentials, everything you need to refresh your outdoor space is right here.”

The new additions include Mr. Do's Football Frenzy where an air cannon is used to direct little footballs into the holes. There’s also Legends of Spark racing game where children sit in cars and steer plus the air-hockey game Jungle Hockey as well as Angry Birds, a whack-a-mole style game.