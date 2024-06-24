Newhaven Fort unveils 2025 events calendar following £7.5m restoration

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newhaven Fort in East Sussex has unveiled an exciting calendar of events for its re-opening in 2025, which follows a £7.5 million restoration of the 19th century site.

Visitors can enjoy a variety of events taking place at the Fort from March 2025 onwards, including workshops, tours, exhibitions, and talks.

As part of the 2025 season, the Fort will explore the little-known role of birds during WWII on 11 May with the Raphael Historic Falconrydisplay, offering visitors a unique opportunity to witness these feathered friends in action and up close.

The following week, on May 18, 2025, the Fort will host the first of two Past ‘n’ Curious Car Shows, showcasing vintage and classic cars and vans from around the world.

Raphael Historic Falconry will be bringing their WWII-themed display to the Fort next year.

The Reptylers Show will arrive on August 1, with the chance to get up close with a spectacular variety of creepy crawlies and exotic animals.

On September 7, the Fort will host an evening talk on the Suffragettes and the Suffragists, with thought-provoking insights into the struggle for women's rights.

Newhaven Fort will also host a variety of seasonal events and workshops throughout the year, including a Haunted Tunnels event run by Torchlight Heritage in the evenings from October 20 to November 1, a Christmas felt-making workshop on December 6, and Storytime with Scrooge during the day on December 13. A Victorian Murder Mystery will also take place on December 13 in the evening, transporting visitors back in time to solve a chilling crime.

Lindsay Lawrence, general manager at Newhaven Fort, shared her excitement about the reopening: “The restoration is going to transform Newhaven Fort, providing greater access to improved spaces all year round for activities, events and workshops which are perfect for all the family.

“We're committed to ensuring Newhaven Fort offers something for everyone, extending beyond its historical and wartime themes.

“We cannot wait to welcome the public back and showcase all the incredible work that’s been going on.”

Newhaven Fort will be reopening to the public from February 2025. With a packed schedule of events and activities, visitors will be able to explore history and enjoy family-friendly fun at this beautifully restored heritage site.

Events at Newhaven Fort in 2025 include:

Wedding Showcase (23 March)

Mother’s Day Craft Workshop (29 March)

Exploring Art through Nature Workshop (6 April)

Sublime Science Shows (13 April)

Historic Falconry at the Fort – WWII theme (11 May)

Past ‘n’ Curious Car Show (18 May)

Introduction to Felt Making for Adults Workshop (19 June)

WWII Event (21st – 22nd June)

Past ‘n’ Curious Car Show (20 July)

Reptylers Shows (01 August)

Science Workshops (15 August)

Evening Talk – The Suffragettes and the Suffragists – Votes for Women (07 September)

Evening Talk – The South at Work (12 September)

Eric Ravilious at the Fort Art Workshop (20 September)

Evening Talk – Witches, Warlocks, and Wellingtons (27 September)

Haunted Halloween Tunnels Event (20 October – 1 November)

Christmas Felt Making Workshop (06 December)

Storytime with Scrooge (13 December)

Victoria Murder Mystery Night (13 December)

During the restoration, Newhaven Fort has enhanced accessibility by offering two new free mobility scooters for visitors. Improvements also include a second disabled toilet, a new family toilet, a ramped area outside the gift shop, better accessibility in exhibitions, and accessible playground equipment for younger visitors.