Newhaven Fort unveils new wedding packages for 2025

Newhaven Fort has unveiled new wedding packages for 2025

Couples are set to march down the aisle at one of Sussex’s most iconic heritage attractions as Newhaven Fort unveils a new range of wedding packages for 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The historic 19th century fort is currently undergoing a £7.5m restoration – and will soon be ready to host couples looking to tie the knot following its reopening in February next year.

From April to October 2025, three exclusive wedding packages will be available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether couples are envisioning a glamorous 1930s or 1940s-themed celebration or seeking a venue boasting stunning coastal scenery, Newhaven Fort promises soon-to-be newlyweds a unique blend of local history and rich tradition.

Newhaven Fort has unveiled new wedding packages for when it reopens next year

Lindsay Lawrence, general manager at Newhaven Fort, said: “Following our restoration, Newhaven Fort will soon provide couples with a truly unique setting for their special day.

“We’ll have reimagined venue spaces and endless photo opportunities – plus a brand-new adventure playground and exhibitions to keep guests of all ages entertained.”

The fort, which played a crucial role in defending British coastlines during both World Wars, offers stunning vistas from the South Downs to the English Channel, providing unforgettable backdrops for those all-important photographs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests are also encouraged to immerse themselves in the fort’s rich history by exploring its tunnels and exhibitions, along with newly reopened gun emplacements and Battery Observation Post.

Capacity: The venue accommodates weddings of all sizes, with capacity for up to 150 guests. A variety of room options are available to suit your specific needs and preferences.

Parking: There is parking space available for up to 100 cars, with additional parking available at nearby Castle Hill.

Food & Drink options: A list of preferred catering suppliers is available to wedding couples to enhance the wedding day experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Accommodation options: A range of accommodation is available to suit all budgets in Newhaven and neighbouring areas of Lewes, Brighton and Eastbourne.

Access from London: Journeys from London to Newhaven Town Railway Station take just over two hours, with connections running directly from Brighton every 30 minutes. Newhaven Fort is a 5-minute drive or a 26-minute walk from Newhaven Town Railway Station. Taxis are readily available outside the station or in the town centre. Alternatively, driving from London takes approximately two and a half hours via the M25 and M23.

Packages:

Larger package: Celebrate your special day with a ceremony in one of the fort’s historic casemates, followed by an unforgettable reception in the atmospheric Romney Hut. Prices start from £2900+VAT (based on six-hour hire, for up to 50 people).

Smaller package: Host an intimate and elegant ceremony and reception within the timeless walls of one of the fort’s iconic casemates. Prices start from £1500 +VAT for a ceremony and drinks reception only (based on four-hour hire, for up to 50 people).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reception-only package: Host an exclusive reception at the Romney Hut and the Fort’s outdoor Parade Ground. Prices start from £1700+VAT (based on six-hour hire, for up to 60 people).

Evening security is inclusive of the price across all packages.