Newhaven Fort unveils plans for thrilling new adventure playground

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newhaven Fort in East Sussex has revealed plans for a brand-new adventure playground as part of its ongoing £7.5 million restoration project.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work has now begun on the adventure playground, which will be unveiled at the Fort’s reopening early next year.

Created by bespoke adventure play specialists CAP.CO, the design has been described as "a celebration of Victorian innovation” and is packed with a variety of references to the Fort’s rich history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans include a giant tubular slide attached to a Victorian dirigible and a steam crane-inspired lookout tower, where children can climb and discover a secret entrance.

CGI shows plans for Newhaven Fort's new adventure playground

The playground will also include a variety of accessible play features, including sound play, sensory items, interactive speaking tubes and an accessible trampoline and roundabout.

CAP.CO designer and ‘Professor of Play’ Jono Burgess said: "We’ve been working on this project since 2021, making sure the design reflects the history and character of Newhaven Fort.

“Since the Fort was built in the Victorian era, we wanted to celebrate the ingenuity and inventive spirit of the 1800s. Our design includes a sheltered play area called Ardagh’s workshop, named after the Fort’s original architect, Lieutenant John Charles Ardagh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Playgrounds have a unique ability to inspire children to push boundaries and gain confidence. Our goal is to design and build an inclusive adventure playground which kids will want to return to again and again to challenge themselves, make new friends and have fun."

CAP.CO has an impressive track record, having created outdoor play spaces at numerous heritage sites including Windsor Great Park, Blenheim Palace and the National Maritime Museum.

With vibrant colours and a historical narrative woven throughout, the team at Newhaven Fort hope the new adventure playground will provide an engaging play space for children of a wide range of ages and abilities and foster a deeper connection to the site’s heritage.

Neil Harrison, head of commercial development at Wave Active, which runs Newhaven Fort, said: “We’re excited for work to begin to transform our playground space and we can’t wait to see the design become a reality, with lots of new areas for children to explore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our new adventure playground will be wheelchair accessible, with lots of accessible play features – we wanted to ensure there is something for everyone.”

Newhaven Fort’s milestone restoration project is taking place throughout 2024, with the attraction set to reopen in February 2025.

Alongside the new adventure playground, visitors will be able to enjoy new interactive exhibitions and access to previously unseen areas, including a newly refurbished Battery Observation Post with stunning views out to sea.

The historic Romney Hut will be restored and transformed into a versatile, year-round event space, suitable for school activities, weddings, community events, corporate hire and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the Fort, essential repairs and maintenance work are being carried out to ensure the historic Sussex landmark is preserved for generations to come.

For more information please visit: newhavenfort.org.uk