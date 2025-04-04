Newhaven garden creates a sanctuary to put the ‘good’ bugs to use
Family-run Paradise Park features acres of botanic gardens and staff have been busy creating a second home for tiny wildlife friends in a move to boost biodiversity in the East Sussex landscape.
Using natural materials, they have built a bug house to give insects a safe place to shelter and thrive.
“Not only does this help support biodiversity, but it's also a great way to recycle materials and add a charming touch to the garden”, said xxxxx from Paradise Park. “Bug Hotels, as they have become known, are really easy to create, no matter how large or small your garden. It’s easier than you think.”
Creating a bug hotel
Insects need safe spaces to shelter and hide from predators, somewhere to raise their young. A bug hotel provides the perfect setting.
Autumn is a crucial time to have everything completed as it’s when nature looks for safe places to hibernate
There are plenty of natural materials available, many just lying about. These include bricks, wooden boxes and pallets which are ideal to create a multi-storey refuge for minibeasts.
Ideally, divide it into sections and fill each with different natural materials, such as dry leaves, twigs, hollow stems, dead grass, pine cones and pieces of tree bark. These all create dry, warm spaces to attract various creepy crawlies.