Newhaven path gets in Paralympic spirit

Local people got a chance to try out adapted cycles on their section of the 'Avenue Verte', a long distance walking and cycling route between London and Paris.

To celebrate the start of the Paralympics this week, people in Newhaven tried out a range of adapted cycles on a local walking and cycling route.

The path where the event was held has a direct link to the Paralympics, as it’s part of the long- distance challenge route between London to Paris, known as the ‘Avenue Verte’.

Walking and cycling charity Sustrans, Sussex Community Development Association (SCDA) and Cuckmere Cycle Company provided a variety of cycle styles which were available for free for anyone to try on the traffic-free route at Ouse Estuary Nature Reserve.

Bikes included three wheelers and ebikes of different shapes and sizes, to enable people with disabilities to try cycling.

The event was part of the three year ‘MoveAbility’ project led by SCDA and Sustrans, and funded by the Motability Foundation, a charity who fund, support, research and innovate so that all disabled people can make the journeys they choose.

Lucy Dance, inclusive active travel officer at Sustrans said the event was an opportunity for people to experience how cycling can allow many more people to get active and independent:

“It was fantastic to mark the start of the Paralympics with an inclusive event on our very own section of the London to Paris route, through the peaceful Ouse Estuary nature reserve.

“People got a chance to try out the different bikes on a safe, traffic-free path, and experience the joy of cycling, whatever their ability.

“Each year the Paralympians astound us with their incredible abilities. But you don’t have to be sporty to try cycling. There are so many different types of cycle, from tricycles, to tandems, to handcycles or wheelchair cycles, there’s a cycle for everyone to try.”

The 247-mile Avenue Verte is the French name for a cycle route from the London Eye to Notre Dame in Paris, via a ferry crossing from Dieppe to Newhaven.

The route has thousands of everyday users who travel on sections of it by foot, wheelchair or bike. Each year some people attempt to complete the whole challenge route from.

Around half of the UK’s Avenue Verte route is traffic-free. Popular sections include the Cuckoo Trail (East Sussex), the Worth Way/Forest Way (East and West Sussex) and the Wandle Trail (London).