Newhaven £1million homes development land up for auction

Land in Newhaven with planning consent for 33 residential units is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel later this month.

It is among 165 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Land and buildings on the north west side of Railway Road are listed with a freehold guide price of £950,000 to £1million at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday, July 24.

The site has been previously used for commercial purposes, most recently for skip hire and storage.

Planning consent: Land and buildings on the north west side of Railway Road, Newhaven.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This is an exciting opportunity to acquire a level site in the heart of Newhaven town centre with outline planning for 33 two-bedroom units and associated parking.

“It also has the potential for a variety of other uses (subject to all necessary consents being obtainable) or for continued commercial use.”

The rectangular plot extends to 0.22 hectares (0.54 acres) and is centrally located between Railway Road and Newhaven Town railway station and is close to all local shopping facilities and amenities.

There have been residential developments in the locality, including a former Parker Pen premises and other commercial units.

Newhaven is conveniently located on the seafront between Brighton and Eastbourne and benefits from excellent road links to Gatwick, London and all surrounding areas via the nearby A27/A23.

Bidding for the current auction, the fifth of eight this year, goes live on Monday, July 22 and ends on Wednesday, July 24.