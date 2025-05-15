Newhaven residents celebrate VE Day in style

Residents from Guinness Court and Iveagh Crescent Independent Living Scheme run by The Guinness Partnership, one of England’s largest housing associations, enjoyed a special lunch to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of VE Day.

The lunch was organised to honour the bravery and sacrifice made by all those who served our country during the Second World War, and especially to mark the end of the war in Europe on 8 May 1945.

Guinness Court was decorated with red, white and blue bunting and residents enjoyed a 1940s style lunch of pie and mash or boiled beef and carrots.

A highlight of the celebrations was provided by Rob and the Seaford Sweethearts, who performed songs from the 1940s.

Iain, Independent Living Adviser from The Guinness Partnership said: “Holding a party for residents was a wonderful way to mark VE Day. We all had a great time celebrating this important anniversary. We especially enjoyed the food and the performance by Rob and the Seaford Sweethearts.”

Christina, a resident at Guinness Court commented: “It was a wonderful occasion. Something special.”

Ian, who lives at Guinness Court said: “It was a great day with brilliant entertainment. The pie and mash was lovely as well. This was the best event held since I moved here eleven years ago.

Mags, also a resident said: “It was a truly memorable day, and the best event held at Guinness Court that I can remember.”