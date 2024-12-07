Newhaven RNLI appoints new Launch Authority

Volunteer Simon Nelson passes out as a Launch Authority at Newhaven RNLI on Monday, December 2, further strengthening the Launch Authority cover at Newhaven.

After joining the RNLI in October 2024, Simon has been completing training on station at Newhaven with support of our experienced crew. Simon has also been completing training through the RNLI training team's online workshops.

The role of the Launch Authority is broad, and vital to lifeboat station operations. As the first point of contact following a 999 call to HM Coastguard, the Launch Authority ensures that the most suitable lifeboat is selected, and the crew is tasked appropriately. No boat can be launched on a shout or exercise without a launch authority’s agreement. They also perform a vital role in the management of the lifeboat station, ensuring boats and equipment are maintained in a constant state of readiness to respond.

The pass out involved an hour-long practical exam going through all aspects of risk assessment and the decision making around launching the lifeboats at the request of HM Coastguard. It also included a scenario to demonstrate decision making through a boat tasking and launch.

Volunteer Simon Nelson at Newhaven RNLI

Simon volunteered with the Auxiliary Coastguard of Fairlight Cliff Rescue Team between 14 to 18. He had previous careers in the Royal Navy and Sussex Police where he served for 29 years in a multitude of roles.

Simon was also awarded the Queens Police Medal during the 2022 Birthday Honours for ‘his exceptional police service and support to those with disabilities, following his recovery from cancer 19 years ago.

Simon Nelson said: "It is a great privilege to have this opportunity to volunteer at Newhaven RNLI with such a great team. All the volunteers I’ve met are all dedicated to saving lives at sea and epitomise the charity’s ‘One Crew’ ethos."

Roger Cohen MBE, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Newhaven RNLI, said: "We welcome Simon to Newhaven RNLI. Simon becomes Newhaven’s fifth Launch Authority, bringing the number to the most Launch Authorities Newhaven Lifeboat Station has ever had. This gives far greater flexibility to Newhaven’s current volunteer Launch Authorities."