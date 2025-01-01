Newhaven RNLI celebrates a year of dedication and record-breaking fundraising

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Throughout the RNLI’s 200th year, Newhaven’s dedicated volunteer fundraisers continued to work hard to raise funds, and awareness for the charity that Saves Lives at Sea.

In 2024, Newhaven RNLI's shop had a record-breaking year, surpassing all previous sales with the highest earnings we've seen! Our shop took an incredible £22,400. Eleven volunteers work together to staff the shop and keep it operational seven days a week. Shop volunteer Colin Blair has been volunteering with us at Newhaven for an incredible 35 years, and celebrated his 92nd birthday volunteering with us in the shop.

When we asked Colin about giving his time for the RNLI, he said: ‘Volunteering with the RNLI Shop at Newhaven gives me the opportunity to raise funds to help save lives at sea. I have been volunteering with the RNLI in the shop since October 1990. I was also the Lifeboat Visits Officer at the station from 1998 to 2012. Shop volunteers can be the first point of contact for members of the public, the way we engage with them can inspire them to return and continue supporting the RNLI.'

The Newhaven and District Lifeboat Society had a busy year too during the RNLI’s 200th year of lifesaving. The society engaged with local community groups through talks and presentations, collecting donations in supermarkets and garden centres, and supporting the popular Maize Maze in Rodmell with a pop-up shop. In addition to these efforts, the small group of 10 core volunteers have also been able to hold weekly stalls at the Lewes Indoor Market, along with supporting Quiz Nights, the Christmas Fayre and the Summer Fete organised by Newhaven’s Events Team. The dedicated volunteers raised approximately £31,000 in 2024!

Newhaven RNLI’s Events Team has organised and held 11 events throughout 2024, and attended a further 12 community events. The growing team of 28 volunteers raised more than £32,000 throughout the year. The stand out event of the year was the Summer Spectacular, featuring a carnival parade, fayre, and evening live music. Despite contending with the rain and wind, the event alone raised over £10,000.

Susan Carroll, Chair of the Lifeboat Management Group at Newhaven, said: ‘Newhaven RNLI is proud to have a group of dedicated, and committed volunteers, who give up their time to help Save Lives at Sea. Our volunteer fundraisers work tirelessly throughout the year with energy and dedication. Thank you to all our kind supporters who have donated, come to one of our events or visited our shop this year. 100% of money raised locally will go towards keeping our lifeboat crews ready for the next call for help’.

Newhaven RNLI’s shop and visits teams are currently looking for volunteers to join them. Volunteering with us can be fun, sociable and an opportunity to learn new skills, whilst raising funds for your local lifeboat. Contact us via social media or at [email protected] for more information.