Newhaven RNLI hosts European Lifeboat Crew Exchange Programme visit

Newhaven RNLI hosted six European lifeboat crew taking part in the International Maritime Rescue Federation (IRMF) European Lifeboat Crew Exchange Programme 2024.

Lifeboat crew from Estonia, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Netherlands, and Iceland were welcomed to Newhaven RNLI on Thursday 26 September as part of their visit to the United Kingdom to get a taste of how the RNLI operates.

The exchange crew visited RNLI College in Poole and participated in Sea Survival Training, visited the All-weather Lifeboat Centre, participated in lifeguard training, alongside visiting an ILB and ALB Lifeboat Station and one of the charity’s lifeboat stations on the river Thames.

The IMRF states that a ‘key feature of the programme is to build up productive networking relationships between fellow SAR crew members in Europe, as well as develop and build new skills. The programme aims to improve maritime SAR.

The Exchange Crew standing in-front of our Severn Class ALB 17-21

Newhaven RNLI volunteers met with the European Lifeboat Crew Exchange Programme participants, who toured the station, and our Severn Class lifeboat. The exchange crew and our crew compared equipment, and shared knowledge and practice. The exchange crew also shared photographs of their individual organisation’s lifeboats and lifesaving equipment with our volunteers.

Newhaven RNLI's volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, Roger Cohen, took part in the IRMF’s European Exchange Programme in 2013. Roger visited the Swedish Lifesaving Society’s training centre and undertook a week’s high speed navigation training.

Roger said: ‘It was a pleasure to welcome the participants of the European Lifeboat Crew Exchange Programme to Newhaven RNLI. Our volunteer crew enjoyed meeting and talking about their common bond to save lives at sea’.

The IMRF European Lifeboat Crew Exchange Programme took place from 21-28 September 2024.