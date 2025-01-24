Newhaven RNLI is recruiting visits and shop team volunteers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Volunteers are at the heart of Newhaven’s lifesaving tradition that has been going strong since 1803. Newhaven RNLI is proud of its welcoming and vibrant spirit. The station is currently recruiting volunteers to join its inclusive Visits and Shop teams.

Susan Carroll, Lifeboat Management Group Chair, says: ‘RNLI volunteers are ordinary people who do extraordinary things. It’s not all about volunteering on our lifeboats; there are other ways you can give a little (or a lot) of your time to support the charity and make a lifesaving difference.’

An enthusiastic, good communicator, comfortable interacting with all types of visitors, including young people, will be recruited into the Newhaven RNLI Visits team. The successful volunteer will promote the work of the lifeboat station to the local community, help raise vital funds and save lives at sea by sharing key water safety messages.

RNLI shops started life as simple cake stalls, run by volunteers and their supporters to raise money for the local lifeboats and stations. These stalls started selling commemorative RNLI products in around 1920 and quickly moved on to selling souvenirs and Christmas cards.

The Newhaven RNLI shop has many regular and valued customers. For some people however, buying something from a RNLI shop will be the first time they encounter the charity. Shop volunteers can be the person that engages them to support the charity now, and in the future.

Susan Carroll, says: ‘Volunteering in the Visits or Shop team for Newhaven RNLI is an opportunity to learn new skills and gain experience to enhance your CV.’

‘Have fun, meet new people and join a motivated and enthusiastic team who are making a difference.’

Further information and how to apply can be found under Join Us via this link: linktr.ee/newhaven_rnli