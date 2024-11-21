Newhaven RNLI welcomes quartet of Mayors to share gratitude

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mayors of Peacehaven (Debbie Donovan), Seaford (Sally Markwell), Lewes (Imogen Makepeace) and deputy Mayor of Newhaven (Kim Bishop) were welcomed today by Susan Carroll, Newhaven RNLI’s LMG Chair to visit the lifeboat station. Roger Cohen MBE, (LOM) showed them around.

Susan Carroll, Newhaven RNLI volunteer Lifeboat Management Group (LMG) Chair, says: ‘We want to say thank you to all our community for their contribution to the lifeboat.’

Newhaven RNLI’s patch extends from Brighton Marina to Belle Toute lighthouse. Newhaven’s all-weather and inshore lifeboats are operated entirely by volunteers of the charity that saves lives at sea.

‘We appreciate all fundraising efforts and the huge support of the people of the towns in our patch. Thank you to everyone who helps us save more lives at sea.’

Left to right: deputy Mayor of Newhaven Kim Bishop, Mayor of Peacehaven Debbie Donovan, Mayor of Lewes Imogen Makepeace and Mayor of Seaford Sally Markwell

So far this year Newhaven RNLI has launched on 47 service calls to people in trouble on the water, aiding 24 people and accredited with 6 lives saved.

Kitted out for safety in the charity’s iconic yellow wellies, Debbie Donovan Mayor of Peacehaven, Sally Markwell Mayor of Seaford, Imogen Makepeace Mayor of Lewes and Kim Bishop deputy Mayor of Newhaven went on board the David and Elizabeth Acland Newhaven’s Severn, the largest lifeboat class of the RNLI fleet.

Roger Cohen MBE, Lifeboat Operations Manager (LOM) says: ‘Our visitors were inspired by the sheer size of the Severn. And the maintenance and training required of our volunteers to keep the lifeboat on service.’

‘Moving around the three decks of the lifeboat and discovering Newhaven’s boathouse, the mayoral party asked questions about the world class kit and ongoing training our volunteers receive.’

Left to right: Mayor of Seaford Sally Markwell, Roger Cohen MBE, Mayor of Peacehaven Debbie Donovan, Mayor of Lewes Imogen Makepeace and deputy Mayor of Newhaven Kim Bishop

Susan Carroll, says: ‘The average training cost per crew member is £1450, a drysuit £850, a helmet £350, seagoing gloves £25. It is the generous donations of our community that ensures our volunteer crew will stay safe on the water.’

Newhaven Lifeboat – first established in 1803. Newhaven Lifeboat station has been RNLI operated since 1854. The Newhaven volunteer crew have operated their current all-weather lifeboat, the Severn class ‘David and Elizabeth Acland’ for 25 years. Newhaven RNLI also operates a D class inshore lifeboat that began its two-year trial of service in August 2024.

