Newhaven & Seaford Sailing Club Achieves Biosecurity Award

A partnership of organizations dedicated to reducing the spread and impact of Invasive Non-Native Species (INNS) on the River Ouse is proud to announce that Newhaven & Seaford Sailing Club has become the first site in Southeast England to receive an AQUA award for its biosecurity measures.

The AQUA awards recognize sites with water-based activities that are actively conserving their environments to maximize native aquatic diversity, prevent disease-causing agents from posing a risk to ecosystems, and minimize the threat of INNS such as New Zealand pigmyweed and Asian clams. By achieving this award, Newhaven & Seaford Sailing Club has demonstrated its commitment to safeguarding the natural beauty and ecological health of the River Ouse.

The AQUA scheme emphasizes the importance of adhering to DEFRA’s “Check, Clean, Dry” process for all equipment used or worn when entering waterways. This protocol is crucial in preventing the introduction and spread of harmful non-native species and maintaining the ecological balance of aquatic environments.

Signs have been erected across the site to raise awareness to members and visitors about both the harm that invasive species can cause and the importance of biosecurity; the washdown facilities are actively promoted with on-site posters and through their social media; invasive species information and advice is provided via their website and thorough key personnel; and a voluntary site guardian has been appointed to monitor for the presence of invasive species and initiate a rapid response should any be found.

The Ouse and Adur Rivers Trust presenting the award to Newhaven and Seaford Sailing Club

The awards are categorized into three levels—Bronze, Silver, and Gold—each representing a higher degree of conservation effort. Newhaven & Seaford Sailing Club’s achievement of the Bronze Award underscores its dedication to environmental stewardship, making it a more attractive and enjoyable destination for visitors and enthusiasts.

"We are thrilled to receive this AQUA award," said Nick Blackburn, Rear Commodore of Newhaven & Seaford Sailing Club’s Piddinghoe Lake. "Our team has worked hard to implement biosecurity measures that not only protect our beautiful site and the surrounding River Ouse, but which also enhance the experience for all who visit. This award is a testament to our commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable practices."

Peter King, Director of the Ouse & Adur Rivers Trust said “With 46 known invasive species impacting the River Ouse and 127 others identified as being a threat of arriving here it is vital we increase our efforts to prevent their introduction and spread. These species not only impact our native biodiversity, but many can undermine our rivers health as well as impacting leisure opportunities and water infrastructure. We’re delighted to have supported Newhaven and Seaford Sailing Club in bringing the AQUA Award standards to the southeast and look forward to working with others to do the same.”