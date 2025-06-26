Newhaven’s Every Sort of People Party returns

Hosted by local arts charity Culture Shift in partnership with a host of local community organisations and individuals, this day follows the success of the Every Sort of People Party in 2023 at the Hillcrest Centre and the Circus of Sound Christmas Ball in 2024 at the Marine Workshops.

In the afternoon there will be a community marketplace at the Marine Workshops with local makers selling affordable, unique treats, organisations sharing information about their work, alongside drop-in creative workshops, family-friendly activities, and delicious food and refreshments available. Entry for the afternoon is FREE.

The fun will then move to The Sidings for an evening of live music and performances. Expect a relaxed, welcoming space celebrating and shining a spotlight on local talent, including young musicians, BAFTA nominated band Delta 7, award winning Flo poet, Woodzy and ITV’s The Greatest Dancer finalist, Andrew Self.

For this special event, tickets are limited but very affordable at just £3 in advance (£4 on the door) and ticket sales are live NOW via Eventbrite: https://ESOPNewhaven25.eventbrite.co.uk