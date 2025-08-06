Newick Preschool is rated ‘outstanding’ in all areas

The little village preschool has been at the heart of its community for over 50 years, and a maximum of 23 children may attend at any one time.

Ofsted visited the preschool, which is based in The Old Reading Rooms, Church Road, on June 27th.

Its report describes how children ‘make excellent progress from their starting points’ and says that the preschool shows ‘a strong commitment to preparing children for school.’

It continues: “Children thrive in this inclusive and nurturing setting. They feel safe, supported and

eager to learn. Strong relationships with parents are built from the start, and regular communication ensures a shared approach to children's development.”

Delighted Manager Vix Corbett, said: “We pride ourselves in being fully inclusive for all children and us such provision for children with SEND (special educational needs and disability) is central to what we do and this has been recognised both by Ofsted and by East Sussex Local Authority.

"I am incredibly proud of our team, our children and am very grateful for the support that our families and local community continue to give us.

“Like all early years settings nationwide, the financial security of our not-for-profit charity run Preschool is uncertain due to lack of government funding and increased pressures from the government to provided funded places for all of our children.

"Despite these pressures we continue to ensure that we provide excellent early years education for all the children who attend at Newick Preschool.”

The Preschool is open each day from 9.00am to 3:00pm during term time with morning and afternoon sessions.