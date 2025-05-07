News From Battle Town Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Almonry in Battle, home to Battle Town Council, offers a range of rooms for hire, accommodating various group sizes and purposes. As both a Tourist Information Point and a popular visitor destination, the Almonry features several rooms to explore, along with a short film detailing its rich history.

We are currently housing the Town Model and visitors can often enjoy art exhibitions showcasing the work of talented local artists. Residents and visitors alike are warmly invited to explore the Almonry and its beautiful gardens. With spring in full bloom and the striking Judas tree at its peak, now is a particularly lovely time to visit.

Battle Town Council has responded to the closure of the public toilets at Mount Street car park by Rother District Council by launching a Community Toilet Scheme aimed at improving access to public conveniences throughout the town. The scheme invites local businesses to partner with the Council by allowing members of the public to use their toilet facilities during regular opening hours, without requiring a purchase. The Town Council is leading the way opening its own facilities in the Courtyard at the Almonry to the public during office hours and encourages other businesses to join this community initiative to help maintain vital amenities for residents and visitors alike.

As summer approaches and visitor numbers rise, Battle’s civic pride is as strong as ever. Congratulations to June Simpson, this year’s recipient of Battle’s Community Award—an inspiring recognition of dedication to the town. The award was presented at the Parish Assembly on 23 April.

Battle's Parish Assembly 2025

Battle Youth Forum made an exceptional presentation of their work with the Council; including their fact finding trip to meet the MP in the Houses of Parliament, their involvement in tree planting, litter picks and the Remembrance Day service. Many residents reported how impressed they were to see the young people taking an active role in the Parish Assembly.

Speakers at the Parish Assembly helped residents to understand what the local government changes coming down the line would mean for them even though there was still many questions unanswered as it all needs further work over the next year. Residents had the opportunity to ask questions directly of speakers from East Sussex County Council, Rother District Council and Battle Town Council.

This year, the Council has developed last year’s ‘No Mow May’ initiative into a broader ‘Slow Mow Summer,’ encouraging residents to support biodiversity by allowing lawns to grow longer.

Entries are now open for the annual ‘Battle in Bloom’ competition, celebrating the gardening talents throughout our community. Whether it’s a lovingly tended front garden or a vibrant floral display outside a local shop, the competition highlights the town’s passion for horticulture. Entries can be submitted online (https://battletowncouncil.gov.uk/community/battle-in-bloom-2025) or in person, with judging taking place in the first week of July. Winners will be celebrated at a special awards evening on 18 July at the Almonry.

June Simpson, recipient of the Battle Town Council Community Award 2025

As I approach the final weeks of my first year as Mayor, I remain wholeheartedly committed to supporting and celebrating our town’s shared efforts. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported me throughout my year in office.