News From Battle Town Council

Battle Town Council Re-Elects Mayor and Launches Major Pavilion Project Battle Town Council has re-elected Councillor Andrew Barton as Chair of Council and Town Mayor for a second consecutive year. At the Council’s Annual Meeting in May, Councillor Sue Burton was elected as Vice Chair and Deputy Mayor. These appointments reflect the Council’s confidence in the leadership and dedication both Councillors bring to their roles.

“It is a great honour to be re-elected as Mayor of Battle,” said Cllr Barton. “I look forward to building on the work we’ve done so far as a team and continuing to serve our residents with energy and dedication.”

Cllr Burton added, “Having served as a Battle Town Councillor for nearly four years, I am very pleased to now take on the role of Vice Chair and Deputy Mayor. I look forward to contributing to the Council’s progress in the year ahead.”

The Council extends its congratulations to both Councillors and anticipates another year of productive civic leadership.

Work Begins on Battle Pavilion Project

In a significant step forward for local recreation, work has officially begun on the Battle Pavilion project at the Recreation Ground. A small contract signing ceremony was held on Monday 19 May 2025 to mark the start of construction.

As part of its sustainability efforts, Battle Town Council offered materials from the existing Pavilion free of charge to residents who can repurpose them.

Castle Play Park Closures During Construction

The Council recognises the importance of the Castle Play Park to local families and is working with the contractor to minimise disruption during construction:

Phase 1 Closure (from 2 June 2025 for approx. 6 weeks): The play area will be closed on weekdays for demolition and groundwork. It will remain open on weekends.

Crane Operations: The park will close for 2–3 weekdays during the summer holidays to allow for crane activity. Specific dates will be announced in advance via Facebook and town noticeboards.

Outside these periods, the park will remain open, subject to ongoing safety assessments.

Engaging the Community

To involve the community and especially younger residents in the Pavilion’s development:

Viewing windows will be installed in the site hoarding for public observation of the build.

Weekly updates will be posted on the project’s Facebook page (INSERT)

Residents with questions or concerns can contact the site team at [email protected] or call 07745 947267.

Council thanks: residents for their continued support and interest, and Rother District Council and the Community Ownership Fund for the financial support of this essential project.

Finally, Battle in Bloom 2025 is open for entries. Whether you're a seasoned gardener or just getting started, now is your time to shine. Check out the categories and enter today: https://forms.gle/hbmVjtxirabdwhtWA. Did you know we have a category for Best Small/Patio/Container Garden? Open to both adults and children. It’s perfect for those who love gardening in compact spaces. And if you have any friends who should enter – let them know. Entries can be submitted online or in person, with judging taking place in the first week of July. Winners will be celebrated at a special awards evening on 18 July at the Almonry.