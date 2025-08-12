News From Battle Town Council

Garden category winners were: Jane Smith (Family), Barbara and David Brooks (Back Garden), David Furness (Vegetables), Georgina Harffey (Small Patio), Roy Matthews (Front Garden), Rob Madge (Wildlife Friendly), and newcomer Kim Brown. Arthur Andrew received a commendation for his beautiful front garden.

Business awards went to the Squirrel Inn (Hanging Baskets and Best Restaurant Display), Abbey Hotel (Pub Floral), Thai Orchid (Best Year-Round Display), Hazel Lodge Care Home (Community), and Raggs (Non-Catering Floral Display). Commendations were awarded to Cook, British Design British Made, Age Concern and the Kings Head, with a special mention for the Coterie.

Allotment awards recognised 38 Cherry Gardens (Best Large), 4b Virgins Croft (Best Small), and 39 Cherry Gardens (Most Improved), with runners-up 13 Cherry Gardens and 9 Virgins Croft.

Organisers thanked all participants for making Battle more colourful, sustainable, and inspiring.

This year’s Awards evening took place in the beautifully renovated rear garden at the Almonry. Volunteers had worked tirelessly to prepare the space ahead of the biennial visit from the Twinning Associations the week before, which featured the unveiling of an armillary sphere symbolising the strong partnership between Battle and its twin town, Valery Sur Somme (with wine kindly provided local producer Carr-Taylor). By the time of the Battle in Bloom awards evening, the newly planted garden was already beginning to take root, providing a fitting and vibrant backdrop to celebrate the town’s gardening achievements.

Meanwhile in the front Garden at the Almonry…

A special moment this summer saw 20 butterflies, raised from caterpillars by Kathryn at Little Battle, released into the Almonry Gardens. Emerging from their chrysalides, they fluttered into the borders, delighting little and older visitors alike and adding to the garden’s biodiversity. The late-July event was the result of weeks of care, offering a reminder of the quiet wonders of nature.

British Gypsum Donation Helps Pavilion Project Take Shape

The new pavilion project has made rapid progress this month, supported by a generous donation of building materials from British Gypsum. This week, visitors have seen walls rising and roof struts craned into place. Special ‘spy holes’ in the hoardings allow the public to safely watch the transformation. Once complete, the pavilion will provide a modern space for sports, events and gatherings.

Public Consultation on Local Government Reorganisation and Devolution

Council has received a strong response to its recent consultation on Local Government Reorganisation. Results, currently being analysed, will be published soon. Council thanks all who took part and encourages residents to sign up for its free e-bulletin to stay updated on the next steps https://battletowncouncil.gov.uk/e-bulletin.

20 Years of Service – Thank You, Adrian Blunden

The Battle in Bloom ceremony also honoured Adrian Blunden for 20 years in grounds maintenance at Battle Town Council. Adrian’s dedication has kept Battle’s recs and public spaces beautiful in all seasons. Adrian’s easy going nature and quick wit brought smiles and laughter to the ceremony, and the warm applause he received reflected the community’s appreciation for his work and commitment.

1 . Contributed Bringing the garden back to life Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Entertaining French visitors Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Unveiling the Armillary Sphere Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed one of the winning gardens Photo: Submitted