Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

News from Christ Church , Lewes

CHRIST CHURCH : Christ Church Tots - our friendly sessions for pre-school children , their parents and carers - is on Friday October 4 from 0930 to 1130 . The cost is only £2 per family.

Our Sunday morning service on October 6 at 10.30 will be led to Gwyneth Watkinson. All are welcome . The service is also available on Zoom . If you do not already have joining details for Zoom , contact us via [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday October 9 , we have Ukraine Cafe at 1000, followed by a Prayer Meeting at 1230 and then Bible Study at 1330 , where we are looking at Creation and Food as part of our environmental awareness work . Church Council meets at 1930. There is a Pastoral Leaders meeting on Zoom on Thursday 10 October at 1930.

Submitted article

Looking ahead , we have a Harvest Service for all ages on Lunday 13 October at 1030 with the service followed by a LOAF lunch ( the food will be local , organic, animal friendly and fairly traded ) and we will have a discussion with local community leaders and politicians on how we can best combat poverty , both locally and globally