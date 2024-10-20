News from Christ Church, Lewes

By Lindsay Frost
Contributor
Published 20th Oct 2024, 03:41 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 10:24 BST
Christ Church , Lewes

Christ Church Tots is on Friday October 25 with another session for pre-school children and their parents/carers from 0930 to 1130.

Tots then takes a half term break in the following Week ( Nov 1) .Our Sunday morning service on October 27 will be led by Claire Bell and include Holy Communion .

After the service we have a Congregational Meeting to discuss various items of church business , followed by a " bring and share " lunch. On Wednesday 30 October , we have Ukraine cafe at 1000 and then , in the afternoon , we have a Community Harvest event from 1400-1600 , with children's activities and a hot meal.

All welcome.

Our church walk at Seaford last week was cancelled due to heavy rain and strong winds . We will have another try on November 17 and hope for better weather .

