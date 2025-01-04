News from Christ Church , Lewes

By Lindsay Frost
Contributor
Published 4th Jan 2025, 12:39 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 09:48 GMT
News from the Villages- Lewes

CHRIST CHURCH : Christ Church Tots returns from its Christmas/New Year break on Friday January 10 from 0930 to 1130 with activities for pre-school children and their parents and carers , The cost is only £2 per family. On Sunday January 12 , we have a Second Sunday service at 1030 , led by Claire Bell. As usual , Wednesdays are busy at Christ Church . On January 15 , we have Ukraine cafe at 10.00 a.m. , a Prayer Meeting at 1230p.m. and a Bible study session at 1.30 p.m. , where we will be starting another of A Rocha NZ's Eco Series, looking at how we care for God's Creation.

Our New Years Day walk to Mount Caburn was cancelled because of strong winds and horizontal rain . Our next walk is on Sunday January 19 , when we will be doing a walk on the south side of Lewes to see the new Cockshut Stream Restoration Project . Wellies will be required ! We start from the church at 1.30 p.m. All are welcome .

