News from Christ Church, Lewes
CHRIST CHURCH : Christ Church Tots , our Friday morning sessions for pre-school children and their parents and carers will be on January 17 from 0930 to 1130. The cost is only £2 per family and includes refreshments.
Our Sunday morning service on January 19 at 1030 will be led by Rev. Dr,. Richard Goldring . After the service , we have a church walk , leaving the church at 1330 for a two mile walk around the south side of Lewes to see the new Cockshut Stream Restoration Project, which has created a large new wetland. Despite recent frosty weather , it is likely to be muddy. Wellies are recommended.
On Wednesday January 22, We have Ukraine Cafe at 1000, a Prayer Meeting at 1230 and Bible Study at 1330 , where we will continue our "Caring for Creation: Eco Church " series , using A Rocha NZ material.