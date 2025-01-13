News from Christ Church, Lewes

Christ Church, Lewes

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

CHRIST CHURCH : Christ Church Tots , our Friday morning sessions for pre-school children and their parents and carers will be on January 17 from 0930 to 1130. The cost is only £2 per family and includes refreshments.

Our Sunday morning service on January 19 at 1030 will be led by Rev. Dr,. Richard Goldring . After the service , we have a church walk , leaving the church at 1330 for a two mile walk around the south side of Lewes to see the new Cockshut Stream Restoration Project, which has created a large new wetland. Despite recent frosty weather , it is likely to be muddy. Wellies are recommended.