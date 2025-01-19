News from Christ Church, Lewes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Christ Church , Lewes

CHRIST CHURCH : The Think Tank meeting on January 15received a presentation fromDr Qingxiu Bu ,Reader in Global Law at the University of Sussex and a regular member of Thinktank.

He explored some of the most pressing challenges facing UK universities today. These include the recent wave of staff and faculty cuts; UK tuition fees staying static for several years; the commercial recruitment of international students; and the dynamics between home and international students at elite institutions. Whilst British universities have a good reputation globally - and figure prominently in "world's top 200 universities " charts - financial pressures could see them struggle to invest in research and teaching , and maintain their current high ranking positions.

Our church walk on Sunday January 19 took us to see the Cockshut Stream Restoration Project on the south side of Lewes. This has created a large new wetland , which already attracts a wide range of birds. The path was extremely muddy despite recent dry and frosty weather . Our walk returned via the Railway Land Nature Reserve and the town centre in dry and very cold conditions .