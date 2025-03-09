News from Christ Church , Lewes

Sussex Express :News from the villages

CHRIST CHURCH : Christ Church Tots has another session for Babies, pre-school children , their parents and carers on Friday March 14 from 0930 to 1130. Lots of fun for only £2 per family , including refreshments . Our Sunday morning service on March 16 at 1030 will be led by Christine Sweet and is also available on Zoom. ( Contact us for a link on www.christ-church-lewes.org ). All are welcome

After the service on Sunday , our March walk will start from Ditchling at 1330 and take us to Lodge Hill ( from which there are great views south to the village and the downs beyond ) and then a loop in the Low Weald of around 2 miles /3 km . We are hoping the recent spell of sunny weather will have dried out the footpaths.

Think Tank returns on Wednesday March 19 at 1930 when Dr Sarah Pitt will speak on "What Have Vaccines Ever Done For Us ?" . Sarah is a virologist based at Brighton University and this year is President of the Institute of Biomedical Science. Tyhe talk is also available on Zoom . Links available as above.