News from Christ Church, Lewes

Christ Church Tots have another session for pre-school children , their parents and carers , on Friday 28 March from 0930 to 1130. The cost is only £2 per family . Quite likely , there will be activities to make things for Mothering Sunday.

Our Sunday service on March 30 at 1030 celebrates Mothering Sunday, and will be led by Gwyneth Watkinson . The service will also be available on Zoom for any Mums ( and others) who cannot get to church. If you need a link , contact us on www.christ-church-lewes.org

Our normal busy Wednesday starts on April 2 with Ukraine Cafe at 1000, then a Prayer Meeting at 1230 and then our Lent Bible Study course on Prayer at 1330.

Our Think Tank last week heard a presentation from Dr Sarah Pitt of Brighton University on "Vaccines : What have they ever done for us ?". She went through the history of vaccines and focused on the major successes in eliminating small pox and (almost) polio : a few cases of the latter are still reported each year in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Vaccines have also drastically reduced the incidence of many other diseases and much reduced their severity for those still unfortunate enough to catch them.

The presentation prompted a lively discussion with , perhaps inevitably ,some discussion on covid vaccines and the exceptional circumstances which allowed effective new vaccines to proceed from the research lab into our arms in months rather than years.