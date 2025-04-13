News from Christ Church , Lewes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is Easter weekend : the centre of the Christian calendar

Today ( April 18 ) is Good Friday , the day of Christ's trial and execution on the cross . We remember Christ's great sacrifice in a special Good Friday service at 1000 , led by Rev. Dr. Richard Goldring . Later in the day , we will be joining other Lewes churches in a "Walk of Witness " from St Pancras Church ( top of the High Street ) down to The Mount , starting at 1800

On Easter Sunday (April 20) , our service of celebration for Jesus' resurrection will take place at 1030 led by Claire Bell. We are back to our usual busy Wednesday schedule on April 23 , with Ukraine Cafe at 1000, a Prayer Meeting at 1230 and Bible Study at 1330. Happy St. George's Day too on the day of England's patron saint .

Christ Church Tots returns after its Easter break on Friday 25 April from 0930 to 1130 with a session for pre-school children and babies , their parents and carers . Only £2 per family