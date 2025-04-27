News from Christ Church , Lewes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We are preparing for Christian Aid Week 2025 , which runs from Sunday May 11 to Saturday May 17

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year marks the 80th anniversary of Christian Aid Week, which has been raising money for the world's poorest people since 1945. This year , the appeal has a special focus on Guatemala, a central American country with many problems , made worse by a changing climate . Christ Church will again be involved by distributing CAW envelopes in the Wallands area of Lewes , with a slip to provide information on online giving and local drop off points for "physical donations" ( or money as it is sometimes known ).

Christ Church Tots has another session for pre-school children and their parents and carers on Friday May 2 from 0930 to 1130. The charge is only £2 per family

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our Sunday morning service on May 4 at 1030 will be led by Tom Lunt , and will also be available on Zoom . It will be followed by a Congregational Meeting at 1145 , which includes our Annual Church Meeting , and then a "bring and share " lunch around 1300, where will be raising funds for the education of one of our church family in Kenya.

Another busy Wednesday comes around on May 7 with Ukraine Cafe at 1000, a Prayer Meeting at 1230 and bible study at 1330, where we we are looking at A Rocha NZ / Aoteroa 's "Rich Living" programme on "Transport"

We enjoyed another church walk on warm sunshine on Sunday April 27. This took us from the church down to the riverside at Landport and then down into the centre of Lewes and back through town . The new riverside path makes the going much better through an area that was once notoriously muddy.