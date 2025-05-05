News from Christ Church , Lewes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Next week is Christian Aid Week , when we raise money for the world's poorest people

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christian Aid was founded in 1945 and this year marks its 80th anniversary. It raises funds for humanitarian relief and development projects in many different countries around the world . This year , it is focusing on the central American country of Guatemala. The country is suffering from extreme poverty and exposure to climate change , which is making it harder for traditional farming methods to feed the local population. Guatemala badly needs more investment in more resilient crops, water conservation and fertiliser production .

We will be distributing donation envelopes in the Wallands area of Lewes over the period 11-17 May. You can donate either online using the QR code on the envelope , or by cash or cheque and dropping off the envelope at one of three locations in the Wallands area . Watch out for the red envelope on your door mat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you live in other areas around Lewes , other churches are doing their own envelope distribution . Alternatively , you can donate via caweek.org or call 08080 006 006

Use the "Submit a Story" link to tell us your news

Christ Church Tots has another session for pre-school children and their parents and carers on Friday May 9 from 0930 to 1130. the cost is only £2 per family and includes refreshments.

Our Sunday service on May 11 at 1030 be be led by Claire Bell and the "Second Sunday" team. It will take Christian Aid Week as its theme as part of our "Lewes Acts on Poverty" project . Last week, church members met James MacCleary MP to discuss local and international poverty issues. On the latter , concerns were raised over recent cuts in the UK Government's international aid budget , which not only hurts poor people overseas and but also diminishes the UK's image and Influence around the world.

Another busy Wednesday on May 14 sees the Ukraine Cafe at 1000, a Prayer Meeting at 1230 and Bible Study at 1330. Our current studies are using A Rocha NZ/ Aotearoa's "Rich Living " course on "Transport". Humans have always travelled for food , trade and a better life , but we are now doing so much travelling that it is harming the precious environment that sustains all of us . What does the Bible have to say about all this ? Come along and join our discussion.