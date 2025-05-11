News from Christ Church , Lewes

This is Christian Aid Week (CAW) , when we are raising funds for the world's poorest people

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christian Aid has been raising money for humanitarian relief and development projects around the world since 1945 , so this is their 80th anniversary . This year , the focus is on the central American country of Guatemala , which suffers both extreme poverty and a changing climate , which is harming the agricultural production the country needs to feed itself. Guatemala urgently needs more resilient crops , water conservation and fertiliser production.

We will be distributing donation envelopes in the Wallands area of Lewes over the period 11 -17 May. You can donate either online , using the QR code provided with the envelope, or by cash and cheque and dropping off the envelope at one of three locations in the Wallands area. watch out for the red envelope on your doormat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you live in other areas around Lewes, other churches are doing similar envelope distributions. Alternatively , you can donate via caweek.org or call 08080 006 006.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

Christ Church Tots has another session for pre-school children and their carers and parents on Friday May 16 from 0930 to 1230. The cost is only £2 per family and includes refreshments.

Our Sunday service on May 18 at 1030 will be led by Rev Dr Richard Goldring . The service is also available on Zoom . If you need a link, contact us on www.christ-church-lewes.org

After the service , we have a church walk starting at Jevington Car Park , which takes us to one of the most attractive corners of the South Downs . We meet at the church at 1330 for car share to the start of the walk . Our route will use the South Downs Way, and take us up from the village to a ridge with great views over Eastbourne and the sea, and even over to Hastings and Bexhill , if the visibility is good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another busy Wednesday on May 21 sees the Ukraine cafe at 1000, a Prayer meeting at 1230 and Bible Study at 1330 , continuing our look at "Transport" as part of A Rocha NZ/ Aotearoa's "Rich Living " series . In the evening , we have a Thinktank meeting at 1930. Our speaker will be Peter Holmes , Emeritus Reader in Economics at the University of Sussex . He will speak on "What could the UK-EU re-set bring ?": - a very topical subject as the Labour Government looks to reduce Brexit barriers - particularly on trade and defence - and improve links with our European neighbours. Will this bring benefits or "betray Brexit" ?