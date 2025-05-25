News from Christ Church , Lewes

Our Sunday service on June 1 at 10.30 a.m. will be led by Mr. John Berryman

The service is also available on Zoom . Please contact us on www.christ-church-lewes .org if you need a link. After the service , we have a Special Congregational Meeting , where we will be considering ordained ministry at our church.

As this is half term week , there is no Christ Church Tots on Friday May 30.

There is a Ukraine cafe on Wednesday June 4 at 1000, followed by a Prayer meeting at 1230. There is no Bible Study next week . We will be resuming that on June 11.

Last week on May 21 , Peter Emerson , Emeritus Reader in Economics at Sussex University gave our Think Tank a talk on "What could the UK-EU reset bring ?" Peter had to be very quick on his feet as Prime Minister made an important statement on this topic only two days before, so our talk was highly topical .

Peter argued that the UK-EU reset had to be seen in the context of two things :

(a) The confusion between advocates of Brexit on whether it should be inward-looking with a strong focus on restricting immigration into Britain , or an outward looking "Global Britain" where the country was looking to attract investment and talent from all over the world through free trade policies

(b) Donald Trump's " America First" policies , particularly the imposition of large trade tariffs, with significant impacts on the pattern of world trade

Whilst the recently announced reset measures made some welcome changes which will reduce trade barriers between the UK and its most important trading partners, they were unlikely to drive sustained economic growth unless the UK addressed its relationship with the single market and the customs union . Currently , these are "red lines" which would not even be included in any discussions with the EU