News from Christ Church, Lewes

Christ Church Tots returns after its half term break on Friday June 6 from 0930 to 1130.

Tots is our Friday morning session for pre-school children , their parents and carers . The cost is only £2 per family and includes refreshments.

This coming Sunday is Pentecost , when the church celebrates the coming of the Holy Spirit upon Jesus ' disciples. This is often considered to be the birthday of the Christian church. Therefore, our Sunday morning service on June 8 at 1030 will will focus on Pentecost. It will be led by our "Second Sunday" team. The service will also be available on Zoom . If you would like a link, please contact the church on www.christ-church-lewes.org

It is another busy Wednesday on June 11. we start with Ukraine Cafe at 1000, then a Prayer Meeting at 1230 , and a Church Council meeting at 1930. There is no Bible Study Class this Wednesday . We resume on June 18 , where we will start "The Bible Course" , which will run for the next eight weeks. This will take us through the Bible from Genesis to Revelation and help us discover how Bible characters , stories and themes are interconnected