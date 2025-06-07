News from Christ Church , Lewes

By Lindsay Frost
Contributor
Published 7th Jun 2025, 15:52 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 09:16 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Our Sunday service on June 15 at 1030 will be led by Rev. Neil Fairlamb . It will also be available to see at home via Zoom . Contact us on christ-church-lrewes.org if you would like a link . All are welcome.

Christ Church Tots will be on Friday 13 June from 0930 to 1130 , with play , stories and fun for pre-school children and their parents and carers. The price is only £2 per family .

On Wednesday June 18, we start with Ukraine Cafe at 1000, followed by a Prayer Meeting at 1230 and Bible Study at 1330, when we will be starting the "Bible Course" , running over eight weeks and looking for connections between all parts of the Bible , from Genesis to Revelation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last Saturday , we tackled a lot of jobs that had been building up around the church site . These included cleaning gutters, painting external handrails, reinstating handrails up to the apse , tracking electrical cabling, repairing damaged brick work clipped by a car on our driveway , applying waterproof coating to brick work, and marking out our car park to allow more efficient parking . Luckily , the sun was shining.

Related topics:Zoom
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice