News from Christ Church, Lewes

Christ Church Tots meets on Friday 27 June from 0930 to 1130 for another session for pre-school children and their parents and carers . The session offers fun , games and activities . the cost is only £2 per family , including refreshments.

Our Sunday morning service on Sunday June 29 at 1030 will be led by Mr David Coleman of Seaford. We have our usual busy Wedneasday on July 2 with Ukraine Cafe at 1000, a Prayer Meeting at 1230 and Bible Study at 13330 , when we are continuing the "Bible Course " , looking at connections between different parts of the Bible.

We have now tallied up the receipts for Christian Aid Week from our distribution of envelopes in the Wallands area of Lewes. Donations are increasingly moving online and away from "physical" donations of cash and cheques.

We set up a CAW Lewes web site for donations, which raised £1000 plus £150 in Gift Aid, making £1,150 overall. At this stage, we cannot be sure how much was raised by the distribution of envelopes in our area and how much came from donations elsewhere in Lewes.

The "physical" donations in our area came to £458.00, of which £390.00 was Gift Aided and adding £97.50, making a total of £ 555.50

Thank you very much indeed for all your efforts in raising funds to help the world's poorest people, this year particularly farmers in Guatemala.