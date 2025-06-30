News from Christ Church, Lewes

By Lindsay Frost
Contributor
Published 30th Jun 2025, 19:34 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 09:08 BST
We are pleased to announce that we will soon have a new minister at the church. Rev. Barbara Evans-Routley.

Barbara will be joining us in September , working just a few hours a week at Christ Church, alongside her other responsibilities as Superintendent Methodist Minister for the Central Sussex Area, and as minister for other churches in Hailsham, Chyngton , Seaford and Cross in Hand. We are very pleased to have a new minister with such a wide range of talents. She will be supported by a part -time Lay Worker at Christ Church , Claire Bell.

It has been more than three years since we had a minister in post , due to the retirement through ill-health of Rev. Andrew Mills, with a very debilitating form of long Covid.

Christ Church Tots has another session for pre-school children , their parents and carers on Friday July 4 from 0930 to 1130. Lots of fun , games, crafts and activities are on offer at only £2 per family , including refreshments.

Our Sunday morning service at 1030 on July 6 will be led by Gwyneth Watkinson. . Our normal busy Wednesdays continue on July 9 with Ukraine Cafe at 1000, Prayer meeting at 1230, Bible Study at 1330 and a Church Council meeting at 1930 .

