News from Christ Church, Lewes

This Friday ( July 18) sees the last Christ Church Tots before the summer holiday break. The session will run from 0930 to 1130 with fun and activities for pre-school children , their parents and carers . The charge is only £2 per family and includes refreshments

Our Sunday morning service on July 20 at 1030 will be led by Tom Lunt and will also be available on Zoom.

Ukraine Cafe is on Wednesday July 23 at 1000 , but there is no Prayer Meeting or Bible Study session on this week. The latter resumes on Wednesday August 6.

On Saturday July 26 , we have a special Christ Church walk on the downs above Worthing , where we will be visiting the noted Sussex landmarks of Chanctonbury Ring and Cissbury Ring , one of the largest Iron Age hill forts in Britain over a five mile walk .

This walk offers great views.

More information is available on our web site