News from Christ Church, Lewes

Our Sunday morning service on August 3 at 1030 will be led by Brenda Vance. All are welcome , both at the church and on Zoom

On Monday August 4 , we are providing summer activities for children in association with the Fitzjohns Food Partnership.

On Wednesday August 6, we have Ukraine Cafe at 1000, a Prayer Meeting at 1230 and Bible Study at 1330 . The latter resumes after a short summer break and we will be starting again on "The Bible Course" looking at how the different parts of the Bible link together.

On Saturday July 26, we had a great day out with a 7 mile walk up to Chanctonbury Ring and Cissbury Ring on the South Downs above Worthing . The walk started in Washington ( West Sussex , not DC ). Chanctonbury Ring is one of the most famous landmarks in the downs , with a ring of woodland crowning the hills now restored after storm damage in 1987. Cissbury Ring is the second largest Iron Age fort in Britain, and even earlier Stone Age flint mines, surrounded by an extensive system of earthworks and ditches.

The walk offered fantastic views in all directions, particularly southwards along the coast from Seaford Head in the east to the Isle of Wight in the west. Ten of us ( and one dog) enjoyed the walk , which we rounded off with refreshments in the village of Findon.