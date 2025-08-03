News from Christ Church , Lewes
We have our usual busy Wednesday on August 13 , with Ukraine Cafe at 1000, Prayer Meeting at 1230 and Bible Study at 1330, where we are continuing on "the Bible Course" , a new eight-part course that will help us see the connections through the whole of the Bible , from Genesis to Revelation.
There is no Christ Church Tots during the school summer holidays. Our Friday morning sessions for pre-school children and their parents/carers returns on Friday September 12.
Last week , we hosted a very successful " Community BBQ" at Christ Church , attended by around 50 people . We were very pleased to welcome our friends from the Community Food Partnership and the Ukraine Cafe for food and drinks . There were also activities for the children and some splendid tiger and panda masks were made. The weather was kind , and the threatened heavy showers held off, to give us a dry afternoon for the BBQ