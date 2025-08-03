News from Christ Church , Lewes

Our Sunday morning service on August 10 at 1030 will be a more informal "Second Sunday" service , led by Claire Bell and our Second Sunday team . The service will also be available to watch at home on Zoom.

We have our usual busy Wednesday on August 13 , with Ukraine Cafe at 1000, Prayer Meeting at 1230 and Bible Study at 1330, where we are continuing on "the Bible Course" , a new eight-part course that will help us see the connections through the whole of the Bible , from Genesis to Revelation.

There is no Christ Church Tots during the school summer holidays. Our Friday morning sessions for pre-school children and their parents/carers returns on Friday September 12.

Last week , we hosted a very successful " Community BBQ" at Christ Church , attended by around 50 people . We were very pleased to welcome our friends from the Community Food Partnership and the Ukraine Cafe for food and drinks . There were also activities for the children and some splendid tiger and panda masks were made. The weather was kind , and the threatened heavy showers held off, to give us a dry afternoon for the BBQ