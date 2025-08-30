News from Christ Church , Lewes

Our Sunday morning service on September 7 at 10.30 a.m. will be led by Gwyneth Watkinson. You can also view the service via Zoom. If you need a link, contact us on www.christ-church-lewes.org

We have a special service on Sunday evening to welcome our new minister , Rev. Barbara Evans-Routley. This will be at Cross Way Church, Seaford at 1800. All are welcome at both church services. Barbara's responsibilities cover five churches in the Central Sussex United Area for the United Reformed and Methodist churches.

Our busy Wednesday schedule resumes on September 10: Ukraine Cafe is at 1000, the Prayer meeting is at 1230 and the final session of our Bible Course is at 1330. Christ Church Tots returns after its summer break on Friday September 12 from 0930 to 1130 with fun and activities for pre-school children , their parents and carers. The cost is only £2 per family and includes refreshments.

Looking ahead , we have a Think Tank meeting on Wednesday 17 September at 7.30 p.m. when Professor Julian Dunne will be speaking on "Decarbonising Road Transport". This is a key issue in the fight against climate change , but faces many difficult challenges in western societies where social and economic life has been built around the car for many decades