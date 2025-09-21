News from Christ Church, Lewes
All are welcome to join us for this service . It is also available on Zoom . Contact us via www.christ-church-lewes.org , if you would like a link
Next Wednesday ,October 1, we have Ukraine Cafe at 1000, a Prayer Meeting at 1230, then Bible Study at 13330 , where we will be looking at the Nicene Creed , the concise statement of the Christian faith , hammered out by a group of bishops in the fourth century . We will be discussing its continuing importance today.
Last week , our Think Tank heard a presentation by Professor Julian Dunne on "the decarbonisation of road transport" . Too often , this is characterised by a " petrol/diesel cars vs. electric cars" debate . Professor Dunne took a much wider perspective, looking at the "whole life" of cars from manufacture through years of driving to disposal and recycling when they become obsolete . He drew some surprising conclusions . Obviously , travelling less and switching to walking , cycling and public transport are the best things to do .However, there are circumstances where electric cars are not the best option if you still travel by a powered car. Their materials and weight can be environmentally damaging . Hybrid cars can perform better and hanging onto an old car for a long time can be a good environmental option . The politics of managing the decarbonisation transition are also very difficult . All in all , much to ponder.
We enjoyed a short church walk on Sunday September 21in cool , but dry , conditions. the walk started from Streat and followed the greensand ridge along to Plumpton . This route offers great views of the South Downs . We then passed Plumpton racecourse , where a race meeting was in progress, before returning through the fields to Streat.