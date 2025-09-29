News from Christ Church , Lewes

Our Sunday morning service on October 5 at 1030 will be led by Rev. Keith Morrison . The service will also be available to see live on Zoom . All are welcome . If you need a Zoom link , contact us on www.christ-church-lewes.org

Christ Church tots is back on Friday October 3 with another session for pre-school children and their parents and carers . It runs from 0930 -1130 and the cost is only £2 per family. Lots of fun for all.

We have another busy Wednesday on October 8 , with Ukraine Cafe at 1000, Prayer Meeting at 1230 and Bible Study at 1330 . Our current studies focus on "Christian Belief in the 21st Century" , taking the Nicene Creed as our starting point . The creed is I700 years old in 2025 . It was written by church leaders in Nicinae ( now in Turkiye) back in AD 325, in response to the Roman authorities' request for a concise statement of Christian belief . All are welcome to join our discussions.

Christ Church has been fortunate to win a significant amount of grant funding from the URC's Strategic Mission Fund . This will enable us to appoint a new Lay Worker and a new Administrative Support Worker to assist with our work in the Lewes community . We hope to advertise both posts for applications in the very near future .