News from Christ Church , Lewes

Our Sunday service on October 19 at 1030 will be led by Rev. Dr. Richard Goldring . All are welcome , both at church and online via Zoom . If you need a link to join online , contact us at www.christ-church-lewes.org

After the service , we have our October church walk . We start by meeting at the church at 1330 for car share down to Telscombe village. From there , we will walk down to the sea through Telscombe Tye, a large area of common land with great views over the English Channel . The walk is about 3 miles /5 km.

We have another Christ Church Tots session for pre-school children children and their parents and carers on Friday October 17 from 0930 to 1130. The charge is only £2 per family and includes refreshments.

We have another busy Wednesday on October,starting with Ukraine Cafe at 1000, then a Prayer Meeting at 1230. Our Bible Study class follows at 1330. We are currently studying "Christian Belief in the 21st century", taking the 1700 year old Nicene Creed as our starting point . The creed was written by leaders of the church in 325 AD in response to a request from the Roman emperor Constantine for a concise statement of Christian belief. All are welcome to join our discussions.

Community Matters

The church is currently seeking to recruit a Lay Worker to develop our church mission , particularly work in the local community. We are offering a five year contract with applications sought by Friday 31 October. More details are on our website at www.christ-church-lewes.org